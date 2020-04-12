Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Becoming windy with a thunderstorm or two possible in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 35F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2020 @ 2:08 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.