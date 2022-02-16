BUTTERIS — John Glenn Butteris, 1:30 p.m., West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery in Apache.

HENSON-HEARN — Peggy Henson-Hearn, 10 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.

SAVILLE — Penny Saville, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

TAHDOOAHNIPPAH — Otis Lee Tahdooahnippah, 10 a.m., Walters Cemetery.

