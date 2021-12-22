PASSAH — Charles Frank Passah Sr., 78, Lawton, 10 a.m., West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery in Apache.

PERDASOFPY — Roger Van Perdasofpy, 11 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

PUTNEY — Susi L. Putney, 11 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

WRIGHT — Jesse Glenn Wright, 58, Lawton, 11 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church.