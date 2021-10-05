Funeral services for Tuesday, October 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DASINGER — Sgt. First Class (Retired) Buford Dasinger, 83, Lawton, 11:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.HOLLISTER — Gloria June Hollister, 73, Fletcher, 2 p.m., Fletcher Christian Church.JACKSON — Jeanette Jackson, 64, Lawton, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church.MORGAN — Hae Sun Morgan, 86, Lawton, 1 p.m., Bible Baptist Church.TINCHER — Elinor Glenn "Ellie" Tincher, 93, Elgin, 9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists