DASINGER — Sgt. First Class (Retired) Buford Dasinger, 83, Lawton, 11:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

HOLLISTER — Gloria June Hollister, 73, Fletcher, 2 p.m., Fletcher Christian Church.

JACKSON — Jeanette Jackson, 64, Lawton, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church.

MORGAN — Hae Sun Morgan, 86, Lawton, 1 p.m., Bible Baptist Church.

TINCHER — Elinor Glenn "Ellie" Tincher, 93, Elgin, 9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church.

