GIBSON — Viola P. Gibson, 93, Lawton, 1 p.m., Highland Cemetery, Lawton.

HENDERSON — Robin D. (Passmore) Henderson, 1 p.m., First Baptist East.

ROLLINS — Jack Walter Rollins, 15, Lawton, 11 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery.

SEIDEL — Susan Elaine Seidel, 58, Anadarko, 2 p.m., Ray and Martha's Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko.

TEETER — Debra Marcia Teeter, 66, Lawton, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens.