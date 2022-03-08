Funeral services for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEVAUGHAN — Joey Dale DeVaughan, 11 a.m., Rainy Mountain Cemetery, Mt. View.LEWIS — Betty L. Lewis, will be 9:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.LINEBAUGH — Dr. Dale Edward Linebaugh, 2 p.m., The Cowboy Church, Apache.LOWERY — Carole Gwen Lowery, 88, Frederick, 3 p.m., Orr Gray Gish Chapel.SUFFERN — Howard Suffern, 90, Lawton, 1:30 p.m., Northwest Church of Christ, Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dale Edward Linebaugh Betty L. Lewis Chapel Architecture Funeral Home Apache Cowboy Church Funeral Service Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists