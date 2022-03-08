DEVAUGHAN — Joey Dale DeVaughan, 11 a.m., Rainy Mountain Cemetery, Mt. View.

LEWIS — Betty L. Lewis, will be 9:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

LINEBAUGH — Dr. Dale Edward Linebaugh, 2 p.m., The Cowboy Church, Apache.

LOWERY — Carole Gwen Lowery, 88, Frederick, 3 p.m., Orr Gray Gish Chapel.

SUFFERN — Howard Suffern, 90, Lawton, 1:30 p.m., Northwest Church of Christ, Lawton.