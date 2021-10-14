CANNON — Hildegard E. Cannon, 82, Lawton, 11 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

FORD — Sylvia Lea Ford, 94, Stillwater, 2 p.m., Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 W. Gladstone Avenue, Frederick.

MORALES — Mary "Tweet" Elizabeth McCarthy Morales, 11 a.m., Cache Creek KCA Cemetery.