Funeral services for Thursday, February 23, 2023

HERTZOG — Janie "Mama Jane" Hertzog, 77, Lawton, 2 p.m., Letitia Baptist Church.

MARCUM — Gary James Marcum, 60, Indiahoma, 11 a.m., Western Hills Church of Christ.

MILLER — Carol Sue Miller, 75, Nocona, Texas, 2 p.m., Scott-Morris Funeral Home.

NETTLES — Retired Sgt. First Class the Rev. Mose Walter Nettles, 92, 11 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

TAYLOR —Althea Evadean (Brantley) Taylor, 98, Temple, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Temple.

THOMAS —Wanda Lee Thomas, 73, Geronimo, 2 p.m., Cameron Baptist Church.