Funeral services for Oct. 29, 2021

ANDERSON — Cyanne Anderson will be at 11 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

COLEMAN — Claudia Ann Littlefield Coleman, 86, Cincinnati, Ohio, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Anderson Hills at 1674 Eight Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio.

CROSS — Joy Laverne Cross, 85, Fletcher, 10 a.m., Locust Grove Baptist Church north-east of Lawton.

FORD — Pastor Dr. Maurice L. Ford Sr., 10 a.m., New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 Southwest NH Jones Ave., Lawton.

MOTAH — Verna La Ree Motah, 69, Lawton, 11 a.m., Highland Cemetery.

STOTTMANN — Herman Joseph Stottmann, 93, Lawton, Noon Holy Family Catholic Church.