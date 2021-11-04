ALX — Bennie Alx, 69, Lawton, Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

BLANCETT — Myrna Gayle Blancett, 80, Cache, 2 p.m., Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel.

GRADNEY — Rev. Donald Gradney, 83, Lawton, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church.

WELBORN — Janey Garrison Welborn, 2 p.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Chapel.