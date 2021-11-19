DUGAN — David C. Dugan, 78, Lawton, 1 p.m., 8th and Lee Church of Christ.

LARUE — John Larue, 71, Corn, 2 p.m., Highland Cemetery.

OWENS — Rickey Dale Owens Sr., 72, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

RICHARD — Se Duk Richard, 68, Lawton, 9:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.