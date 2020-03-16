BEESON — June ‘Louise’ Beeson, 93, Lawton, 2 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Chapel.

MULLEN — Charlotte Marie Walker Mullen, 95, Lawton, 10 a.m., First Baptist East.

PATTON — Jean Joyce Patton, 89, Lawton, 12 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church.

Recommended for you