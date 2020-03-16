BEESON — June ‘Louise’ Beeson, 93, Lawton, 2 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Chapel.
MULLEN — Charlotte Marie Walker Mullen, 95, Lawton, 10 a.m., First Baptist East.
PATTON — Jean Joyce Patton, 89, Lawton, 12 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 1:47 am
