Funeral services for Jan. 7, 2022

CHASE — Louis Eugene Chase, Seminole, 2 p.m., Swearingen Funeral Chapel, Seminole.

DALTON — Barbara A. Dalton 10 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

DALTON — Bill W. Dalton, 10 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

DVORSACK — Albert John "Al" Dvorsack, 9 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.

FRAZE — Betty Lois Fraze, 92, Lawton, 1 p.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.

HAYES — David Hayes, 54, Fletcher, 2 p.m., Fletcher High School Gymnasium.

POLONE — Steve Polone, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Lawton.

SCHOOLER — Claudine Y. Schooler, 65, Lawton, 1 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.