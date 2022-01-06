BULTMAN — Virgil Ray Bultman, 12:30 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

MILLER — Irmgard Miller, 86, Marlow 1 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery.

ROLLINS — Leotus Edward "Odie" Rollins, 100, Lawton, 11 a.m., Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, Frederick.

SIEVERT — Sherri Ann Sievert, 72, Lawton, 2 p.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.