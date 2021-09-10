ALLEN — Suzue Suzuki Allen, Lawton, 2 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
BADGER — Juanita Badger, 89, Marco Island, Florida, 9:30 a.m., Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel.
HARPER — Cleo Gladys (Smith) Harper, 95, Lawton, 2 p.m., Friday, University Church of Christ.
KOPEPASSAH — Scotty Ray Kopepassah, 44, Carnegie, 10 a.m., Carnegie Memorial Building, Carnegie.
MCCALLICK — Larry Joe McCallick Sr., 63, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
RALSTON — Phyllis Elaine Ralston, 95, Lawton, 10:30 a.m., Western Hills Christian Church.