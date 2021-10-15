HUNT — Lola Mae Hunt, 86, of Webb City, MO, 2 p.m., Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.

JEFFERSON — Gregory Wesley Jefferson, 60, Lawton, 2 p.m., Friday, Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

LARGE — Leasie Marie "Margie" Large (Aunquoe), 89, Lawton, 11 a.m., Highland Cemetery.

OLIVER — Robert Joseph Oliver, 33, Lawton, 11 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

PARRISH — Ryan Alan Parrish, 39, Lawton, 10 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.

ROGERS — LaDonna Rhea Rogers, Lawton, 2 p.m., Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City.

TABBYTOSAVIT — Samuel Ray Tabbytosavit, 33, Greensboro, NC, 2 p.m., Deyo Cemetery.