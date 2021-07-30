BERRY — Erick Jerome Berry Jr., 12, Lawton, 11 a.m., New Hope Church.
BURLESON — Ja'Laiya Nichole Lovee Burleson, infant daughter of Jailynn Burleson, 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens.
GRAHAM — Gardner Graham Jr. 43, Lawton, noon, Free Gospel Church of Our Lord, Lawton.
HARDIN — Judith Kay "Judy" Hardin, 79, Walters, 2 p.m., Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters.
HAZELBAKER — Carole J. Hazelbaker, 78, Lawton, 9:30 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
HULEN — Toby Hulen, 2 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
SCOTT — Robbie Scott, 66, Lawton, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Patterson Community Center in Lawton.