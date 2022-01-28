Funeral services for Friday, January 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BATES — Retired Sgt. First Class Claude F. "Chip" Bates Jr., 12:30 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.BISCAINO — Wilma Lokelani Biscaino, 70, Lawton, 1 p.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.BROWN — Lester Mae Brown, 2 p.m., St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.CAMPBELL — James Campbell, 90, 11 a.m., Howard Harris Funeral Service.CONNYWERDY — Jarrod P. Connywerdy, 2 p.m., Little Washita Cemetery.PEWEWARDY — Diana Pewewardy, 11 a.m., Otipoby Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chapel Funeral Home Jr. Retired Sgt. First Class Funeral Service Chip Bate Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists