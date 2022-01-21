ABBOTT — Harry F. "Hank" Abbott Jr., noon, Holy Family Catholic Church.

GARDNER — Lula Renee Gardner, 61, Lawton, 11 a.m., Greater Galilee Baptist Church.

MCCUNE — Harold "Buddy" McCune, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

SOVO — June Eddie Sovo, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Lawton.

WATSON — Jean Rose Watson, 10:30 a.m., First Baptist West, Lawton.