Funeral services for Friday, August 5, 2022

Atchley — Carla Sue Atchley, 74, Lawton, 12:30 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

BURCH — Johnny Mark Burch, 60, Cache, 2 p.m., Cache Schools Auditorium.

CARR — Billy W. Carr, 77, 10 a.m., Cameron Baptist.

COY — Chief Warrant 2 retired Bert O. Coy Jr., 93, Apache, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.