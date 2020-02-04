Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.