EDISON — Amy Lynn Wahnee Edison, 47, Indiahoma, 11 a.m., Post Oak Cemetery, Indiahoma.JOHNSON — Annette Lee Johnson, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.SERRANO — Carmen Serrano, 84, Lawton, 11 a.m., Lawton First Assembly.SOVO — Donald Sovo, 11 a.m., Sterling Cemetery.