AITSON — Hattie Shalain Aitson, 10 a.m., Highland Cemetery.

BAUMEISTER — Harold Baumeister, 10 a.m., St. Simon the Apostle Church, 825 Pontius Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio.

GLASS — Marlene Kay Glass, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

HENNEN — Rhonda May Hennen, 10 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Recommended for you