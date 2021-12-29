KANIATOBE — Karen Jean Kaniatobe, 11 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

LONGANACRE — Retired Major Klase Ray Longanacre, 95, Stillwater, 2 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

TALBERT — Kenneth Talbert, 2 p.m., Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.