Funeral services for Dec. 29, 2021

KANIATOBE — Karen Jean Kaniatobe, 11 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

LONGANACRE — Retired Major Klase Ray Longanacre, 95, Stillwater, 2 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

TALBERT — Kenneth Talbert, 2 p.m., Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.