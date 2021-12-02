DOVERS — Arty Lee Dovers Jr., 71, Duncan, 9 a.m., Highland Cemetery.

JACKSON — Monte Loyd Jackson, Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters.

KENDRICK — Retired First Sgt., US Army Kenneth H. Kendrick, Noon at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

TAHHAHWAH — Bertha Kopaddy Tahhahwah, 61, Lawton, 11 a.m., Otipoby Cemetery.