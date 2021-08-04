COX — Monroe Christopher Cox, 74, Lawton, 11 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
FORBIS — Danney Dean Forbis, 84, Lawton, 9:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
O'CONNOR — Chris E. O'Connor Jr., 91, Yorktown, 11 a.m., St Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
PINKLEY — Eddie Robert Pinkley, Altus, 10 a.m., Lowell-Tims Funeral Chapel, Altus.
SHORT — Kurt Ward Short, 55, Lawton, 1 p.m., Cameron Baptist Church.
SMITH — Funeral Ila Leandra "New Baby" Smith, 55, Lawton, 11 a.m., Comanche Nation Community Center, Apache.