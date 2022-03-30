BAILEY — Arthur Bailey Jr., 76, Lawton, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church.

HANDY — Stephen R. Handy, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Lawton.

MACHADO — Jessica Grace 'Gracie' Machado, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, 305 E Main St., Tishomingo.

MEINERT — Carmerita Yvonne Meinert, 82, Norman, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Hobart.