Funeral for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BAILEY — Arthur Bailey Jr., 76, Lawton, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church.HANDY — Stephen R. Handy, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Lawton.MACHADO — Jessica Grace 'Gracie' Machado, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, 305 E Main St., Tishomingo.MEINERT — Carmerita Yvonne Meinert, 82, Norman, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Hobart. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Christianity Stephen R. Handy First Baptist Church Lawton First United Methodist Church Arthur Bailey Jr. Bailey Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists