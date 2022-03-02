JOHNSON — Emilie Ruth Johnson, 1 p.m., Fairlawn Cemetery in Elk City.

KRIZ — Carl Glenn Kriz, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

PLETCH — Martha Dees Pletch, 10:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church.

WELLS — Patricia Delver Wells, 81, Elgin, 2 p.m., Crossroads Baptist Church.

WILSON — Rudolph Wilson Jr., 67, Lawton, 1 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.