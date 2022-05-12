BOND — Dr. John Lee Bond, 2 p.m., Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin.

HOKEAH — Tracy Marie Hokeah, 11 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

MYERS — James Harold Myers, 2 p.m., Cowboy Church 15513 HWY 62, Apache.

PRICE — Dawn Anita Johnson Price 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Chickasha.