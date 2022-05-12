Funeral for Thursday, May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOND — Dr. John Lee Bond, 2 p.m., Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin.HOKEAH — Tracy Marie Hokeah, 11 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.MYERS — James Harold Myers, 2 p.m., Cowboy Church 15513 HWY 62, Apache.PRICE — Dawn Anita Johnson Price 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Chickasha. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral John Lee Bond Christianity Tracy Marie Hokeah Crossroads Baptist Church James Harold Myers First Baptist Church Comanche Nation Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists