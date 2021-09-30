Funeral for Sept. 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEBELHEIMER — Staff Sgt. (Retired) Frederick A. Bebelheimer, 84, Lawton, 11:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.BURGESS — Balerma Burgess, Apache, 10 a.m., West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery, west of Apache.FORTUNE — Nathan Dale Fortune, 80, Lawton, 1 p.m., Cameron Baptist Church.HOOVER — Tech. Sgt. Carl Hoover, 58, Sterling, 2 p.m., Sterling United Methodist Church.MEADORS — Florence F. Meadors, 94, Chelsea, 2 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.PEREZ — Sgt. First Class (Retired) Robert Daniel Perez, 82, Lawton, 9:30 a.m., Garden Room at Lawton First Assembly.RYANS — Mary Ellen Ryans, 94, Lawton, 10 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Lawton.SMITH — Harold Joshua Smith, 61, Lawton, 10 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.YOUNG — Mark Alan Young, 62, Lawton, 2:30 p.m., First Baptist West, Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawton Kca Cemetery Apache Christianity Ethnology Worship Building Industry Frederick A. Bebelheimer West Cache Creek Robert Daniel Perez Room Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists