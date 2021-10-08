DOUMA — Dean Gerald Douma, 56, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

O'CONNOR — Allan O'Connor, 92, Lawton, 2 p.m., Centenary Methodist Church, Lawton.

PAUL — Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Retired) W.L. Paul, 92, Lawton, 1:30 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

UNSELL — Emmitt Dwight Unsell, 77, Lawton, 9:45 a.m., Whinery Huddleston Funeral Chapel.