HERRIN — Delores Darlene Herrin, 89, Fletcher, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Fletcher.

JONES — Michael Anthony "Tony" Jones, 62, Lawton, 11 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.

SHEGOG — Anthony Dewayne Shegog Jr., Lawton, 11 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

TYSDAL — Col. (Retired) Thomas "Pat" Tysdal, noon, Holy Family Catholic Church.