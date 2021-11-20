BATES — Charles "Smokey" Reed Bates, 93, Fletcher, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Fletcher.

DELONAIS — Michael DeLonais, 61, Lawton, 10 a.m., Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel.

FOSTER — Vickie Denise Foster, 67, Lawton, 1 p.m., Cameron Baptist Church.

SALDANA — Lawannah Mihecoby Saldana, 68, Oklahoma City, 11 a.m., Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters.