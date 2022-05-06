Funeral for Friday, May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FLEMING — Charles Edward Fleming, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.LEYJA — Pablo "Paul" Leyja Jr., 81, Lawton, 11 a.m., Friday, Orr Gray Gish Chapel, Frederick.WRIGHT — Mary Gwenette Wright, 11 a.m., First Baptist West Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charles Edward Fleming Funeral Home Architecture Worship Lawton Mary Gwenette Wright Funeral Chapel Pablo Leyja Jr. Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists