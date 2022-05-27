DOUGHTY — Patricia Ann Doughty, 10 a.m., University Church of Christ.

ELMORE — Latitica Diana Elmore, 2 p.m., Calvary Assembly of God.

GARCIA-ROSARIO — Carmen Susanna Garcia-Rosario, 71, Lawton, 2 p.m., Bethel Assembly of God.

MANZO-ORTIZ — Maria J. Manzo-Ortiz, Noon, Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton.

PENDERGRAPH — Herman F. Pendergraph, 10:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder Chapel.

PRUITT — Clayton Howell Pruitt, 61, 1 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church.

SIMPSON — Milton Edwin Simpson, 10 a.m., Highland Cemetery, Lawton.