Funeral for Friday, May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022

DOUGHTY — Patricia Ann Doughty, 10 a.m., University Church of Christ.
ELMORE — Latitica Diana Elmore, 2 p.m., Calvary Assembly of God.
GARCIA-ROSARIO — Carmen Susanna Garcia-Rosario, 71, Lawton, 2 p.m., Bethel Assembly of God.
MANZO-ORTIZ — Maria J. Manzo-Ortiz, Noon, Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton.
PENDERGRAPH — Herman F. Pendergraph, 10:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder Chapel.
PRUITT — Clayton Howell Pruitt, 61, 1 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church.
SIMPSON — Milton Edwin Simpson, 10 a.m., Highland Cemetery, Lawton.