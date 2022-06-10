DOVE — Curtis Dove, 97, Elgin, 2 p.m., Elgin Funeral Home Chapel.

DUPLER — Billie Joyce Dupler, 91, Cache, 10 a.m., Cache Cemetery.

ELAM — Daniel Theodore Elam Jr., 10 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

FLORES — Daniel Cruz Flores, 9 a.m., St. Ann Church, 8492 State Highway 17, Elgin.

GASKINS — Iwana Gaskins, 1:30 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

WARD — Kaylesia Jenice Codynah-Ward, Lawton, 11 a.m., Walters Cemetery, Walters.