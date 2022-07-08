CORTEZ — Mary Frances Cortez, 73, Lawton, 11 a.m., Bethel Assembly of God.

LEED — Luella M. Leed, Lawton, 10 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.

MCWILLIAMS — Glenda J. McWilliams, 11 a.m., First Baptist East Lawton.

SMITH — Birgit Maria Smith, Noon, Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.