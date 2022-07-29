Funeral for Friday, July 29, 2022 Jul 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GILES — Gail Oakley Giles, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.HOODENPYLE — Ray Harold Hoodenpyle, 2 p.m., Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters.INGLE — Caleb Josiah Ingle, 10 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.WINDSOR — Lavonne Daukei Windsor, 1 p.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gail Oakley Giles Chapel Funeral Home Worship Caleb Josiah Ingle Ray Harold Hoodenpyle Lavonne Daukei Windsor Comanche Nation Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists