ALDRIDGE — Tarri Lynn Aldridge, 2 p.m., First Baptist East.

GIBSON — Gina Gibson, 72, Cache, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Cache.

LANGFORD — Rose Marie A. Langford, 9:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

LEVONIK — Carol June Levonik, 11 a.m., Little Cemetery in Little, suburb of Seminole.