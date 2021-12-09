Funeral for, Dec.r 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ASEPERMY — Barbara Asepermy, 87, Apache, 1 p.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.DAVIS — Anita Lyn Davis, 58, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.DURHAM — Jimmy Dean Durham, 78, Duncan, 10 a.m., Whitt Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara Asepermy Funeral Home Anita Lyn Davis Ethnology Jimmy Dean Durham Comanche Nation Funeral Duncan Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists