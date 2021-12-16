DANKOWSKI — Barbara Ann Dankowski, 10 a.m., Mt. Scott Comanche United Methodist Church.

Flores — Ricardo Harold Flores Jr., 2, Lawton, 11 a.m., Watchetaker Hall at The Comanche Nation Complex.

POTEETE — Tim Poteete, 63, Sterling, 2 p.m., Fletcher Christian Church.

WAINSCOTT — Vickie Elizabeth Wainscott, 64, 1 p.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.

WINDSOR — Retired 1st Sgt. Norman D. Windsor, 12:30 p.m., Cameron Baptist Church.

