DINSE — Norma J. Dinse, 10 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church.

LANDERS — Neva Landers, 2 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, south of Lawton.

MAGEE — Williestine D. Magee, 1 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

PRESLEY — Retired Sgt. First Class Leonard Ross Presley, 9 a.m., Faith Bible Church.