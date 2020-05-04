FISHER — Betty Jo Fisher, 88, Chattanooga, 10 a.m., Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, Frederick.
KENNEDY — Olive June Hesser Kennedy, 99, 1 p.m., Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
