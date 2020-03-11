DORTON — Delores Dorton, 86, Burkburnett, Texas, 1:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, Devol.
HARJO — Rev. David Ray Harjo, 62, 1 p.m., United Methodist Church of Apache.
JUSTICE — Juanita M. Justice, 100, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
MASSO — James Masso, 80, Lawton, 9 a.m., Evergreen Korean Church, Lawton.
MCKENZIE — Patrick “Pat” Jon McKenzie, 57, Lawton, 10 a.m., Paradise Valley Baptist Church.
MULLINS — Darrin R. Mullins, 48, Lawton, 11:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.