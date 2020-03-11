DORTON — Delores Dorton, 86, Burkburnett, Texas, 1:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, Devol.

HARJO — Rev. David Ray Harjo, 62, 1 p.m., United Methodist Church of Apache.

JUSTICE — Juanita M. Justice, 100, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

MASSO — James Masso, 80, Lawton, 9 a.m., Evergreen Korean Church, Lawton.

MCKENZIE — Patrick “Pat” Jon McKenzie, 57, Lawton, 10 a.m., Paradise Valley Baptist Church.

MULLINS — Darrin R. Mullins, 48, Lawton, 11:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you