FIELDS — Carolyn Joan (Schneberger) Fields, 86, Lawton, 10 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.

WILLIAMS — Lillie Williams, 71, Lawton, 11 a.m., Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel, Lawton.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you