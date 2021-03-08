FIELDS — Carolyn Joan (Schneberger) Fields, 86, Lawton, 10 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
WILLIAMS — Lillie Williams, 71, Lawton, 11 a.m., Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel, Lawton.
FIELDS — Carolyn Joan (Schneberger) Fields, 86, Lawton, 10 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
WILLIAMS — Lillie Williams, 71, Lawton, 11 a.m., Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel, Lawton.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.