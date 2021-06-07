MCCONNAUGHEY — Ellsworth J. “Mac” McConnaughey, 81, Lawton, 12:30 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

THOMAS — Phillip “Cotton” Thomas, 73, Elgin, 10 a.m., Fletcher Funeral Home.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.