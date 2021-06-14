GREENLEE — Roger Dale Greenlee, 73, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

JOHNSON — Larry Johnson, 84, Lawton, 11 a.m., Church of Christ, Walters.

KRUSKA — Flora Mae Kruska, 94, 10 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Granite.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.