BRUCE — Derrel Delner Bruce, 94, Lawton, 2 p.m., Sterling Cemetery.
PEMBLETON — James Pembleton, 71, Indiahoma, 6 p.m., the family home in Indiahoma.
RUSSELL — Norman Dale Russell, 86, Lawton, 11 a.m., Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, Geronimo.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 27, 2020 @ 12:47 am
BRUCE — Derrel Delner Bruce, 94, Lawton, 2 p.m., Sterling Cemetery.
PEMBLETON — James Pembleton, 71, Indiahoma, 6 p.m., the family home in Indiahoma.
RUSSELL — Norman Dale Russell, 86, Lawton, 11 a.m., Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, Geronimo.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.