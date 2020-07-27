BRUCE — Derrel Delner Bruce, 94, Lawton, 2 p.m., Sterling Cemetery.

PEMBLETON — James Pembleton, 71, Indiahoma, 6 p.m., the family home in Indiahoma.

RUSSELL — Norman Dale Russell, 86, Lawton, 11 a.m., Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, Geronimo.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

