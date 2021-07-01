BROWN — Charles R. Brown, 64, Oklahoma City, 10 a.m., Cameron Baptist Church, Lawton.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 3:19 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.