COLLAZO — Raquel Marie Collazo, 38, 5 p.m., Bellaire Apartments, Lawton.
REESE — Kenneth Reese, 63, Lawton, 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Lawton.
ZAMBRANA — Randolph Correa Zambrana, 59, Oklahoma City, 4-6 p.m., Marie-Snyder Building, Cache.
COLLAZO — Raquel Marie Collazo, 38, 5 p.m., Bellaire Apartments, Lawton.
REESE — Kenneth Reese, 63, Lawton, 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Lawton.
ZAMBRANA — Randolph Correa Zambrana, 59, Oklahoma City, 4-6 p.m., Marie-Snyder Building, Cache.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.